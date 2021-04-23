Bulldogs eliminate the Trojans with series sweep

The Charles Henderson Trojans began play in the Class 5A State Playoffs on Friday afternoon.

The Trojans traveled to Mobile to take on the Area 1 champion UMS-Wright Bulldogs in a best-two-of-three series.

The Trojans took on Bulldog ace Maddux Bruns in game one and fell 9-1. A pair of two run innings for the Bulldogs in game two helped lift them to a 7-0 win over the Trojans, sending them to the second round of the state playoffs.

The Trojans picked up three hits against Bruns and one run. The one run for the Trojans came in the top of the third inning when Brady Barron drove in Will Templin with a single.

That run brought the score to 3-1. The Bulldogs added two more runs in the third and four final runs in the sixth.

The Trojan defense committed three errors in the loss.

Cam Foley got the start for the Trojans. He pitched six innings and allowed nine runs, seven of them earned. He allowed 11 hits and one walk.

All three of Charles Henderson’s hits came from the bottom of their lineup. Tyler Martin, Barron and Templin all reached via a hit.

Darryl Lee got the start in game two for the Trojans. Lee pitched five innings and allowed six runs and six hits. He walked eight batters. The Trojans were shutout in game two and picked up six hits.

Lee and Foley each had two hits for the Trojans. Bailey Sparrow and Martin each had one.

The Trojans allowed single runs in both the first and second innings and trailed 2-0 early. A pair of two-run innings in the fourth and fifth gave the Bulldogs the separation they needed at 6-0. The Bulldogs scored their final run in the seventh.