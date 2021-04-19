Trojans fall late to Andalusia

The Charles Henderson Lady Trojans fell to Andalusia 7-6 on Monday afternoon in Troy.

A total of 11 runs were scored in the seventh inning, unfortunately for the Trojans, they were outscored 7-4 in the final frame and lost by one run.

The Trojans entered the final inning leading 2-0. The Trojans allowed seven innings and went into the bottom of the inning trailing by five.

The Trojans scored four runs, but ultimately came up one run shy.

Molly Garrett got the start and pitched 6.1 innings. Stella Gilbreath entered and pitched the final two outs.

The Trojans finished with nine hits. Madison Stewart had two hits with three RBI and a run scored.

McKenzie Cain, Heather Maxwell and Dakota Berry each had a RBI.