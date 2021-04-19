Late runs lift Patriots to 8-1 win on senior night

The Pike Liberal Arts Patriots hosted Chambers Academy on Monday afternoon in Troy. The Patriots celebrated senior night with an 8-1 win over the Rebels.

The teams combined for three runs in the first three innings of the contest. Levi Sikes got the start for the Trojans and allowed just one earned run and three hits in his six innings of work.

The Patriots offense broke the ice with two runs in the second inning on a RBI triple by Walker Stallworth and a RBI single by Austin Spivey.

After Chambers cut Pike’s lead in half in the top of the third, Mayes White and the Patriots gained separation with a three-run inning. Following a Javon Christian RBI double, White hit a two-run home run, clearing the wall in right to give the Patriots a 5-1 lead.

The Patriots added two more runs in the fifth with a pair of RBI by Spivey and White, bringing the score to 7-1. The Patriots scored their final run in the sixth inning.

Austin Spivey finished the game 2-4 with three RBI. White also finished the game with three RBI.