Lady Patriots earn doubleheader sweep of Chambers

The Pike Liberal Arts Lady Patriots hosted the Chambers Academy Rebels for a doubleheader on Monday afternoon.

The Patriots trailed for most of game one, but after tying the game late, Morgan Bundy gave Patriot fans a reason to celebrate with a walk-off, giving the Patriots a 2-1 win. The Patriots had a three-run third inning in game two and defeated Chambers, 4-3.

The Patriots trailed 1-0 entering the bottom of the sixth inning. Emily Bryan hit a one-out double to begin the threat and came around to score the tying run on an Emily Dean double.

One inning later Dannah Dawson led off the seventh with a single to left. After a sacrifice bunt and a Rebel error, Bundy stepped to the plate with the chance to end the game. Bundy found the left field grass with a single, giving the Patriots the one-run win.

Along with Bundy’s hit, the Patriots had hits by Ally Rushing, Bryan, Grace Rushing, Emily Dean and Dannah Dawson.

Dawson got the start and pitched all seven innings. She allowed one run, five hits and finished with 10 strikeouts.

Ally Rushing got the start and pitched all five innings of game two. She allowed three unearned runs, two hits and she had five strikeouts.

Mikalah Griffin finished 1-1 with an RBI. Grace Rushing and Bundy each had an RBI.