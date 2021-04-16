Patriots accomplish a lot in first soccer season

The Pike Liberal Arts Patriots recently put the finishing touches on their first soccer season in many years. Although they didn’t finish where they would have liked in the standings, their first season was a success.

Athletic Director Mario White wanted to offer the students at Pike Liberal Arts another athletic option this spring. With soccer continuing to grow in popularity, White thought it was a perfect time to bring the sport back to PLAS.

“Soccer is a worldwide sport. Everywhere you look it’s getting bigger and bigger,” White said. “Our school is growing. Soccer is one of the main sports at the rec ball fields, so why not have a soccer program?”

The Patriots named Stanford Roarke as head coach this season. The Patriots finished 0-8 on the season, but Roarke believes his team was successful.

“It depends on which perspective you use,” Roarke said. “From one angle we are 0-8. We had a chance to make the playoffs by winning our last game. We lost unfortunately. On one side I’m disappointed just because I knew we had it, but at the same time it’s our first season. We are laying the groundwork for a strong program.”

The Patriots had approximately 14 players on this team’s roster. Other teams in the league had more