Trojans close out spring practice with T-Day

The Troy Trojans bring spring practice to a close with their annual T-Day scrimmage on Saturday afternoon beginning at 1 p.m.

The Trojans, practicing since March, closed out Chip Lindsey’s third spring on Thursday. Now attention shifts to Troy’s first T-Day game since 2019.

“We have had a great spring so far,” Lindsey said. “We have a few guys with bumps and bruises like normal. It’s been very productive and good to see people compete at different positions. I’m excited about this team and what we have the potential to be.”

Saturday’s game will mark the third scrimmage so far this spring for the Trojans. The Trojans spent the last two Saturday’s running through game-like scenarios. Lindsey hopes to provide fans a game-like atmosphere on Saturday.

“Depends on some injuries here in there, but I think we are in good shape,” Lindsey said. “Our players are looking forward to getting into the stadium in front of some type of crowd. It’s been a long time.”

Saturday’s game will give players one final chance to impress their fellow teammates and coaches. There are position battles taking place this spring, none bigger than at quarterback. Gunnar Watson, Jacob Free and Taylor Powell are all vying for the number one spot. Although