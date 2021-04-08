Gilbreath’s no-hitter lifts Trojans to victory
Stella Gilbreath threw a no hitter in Charles Henderson’s 17-0 win over Greenville on Thursday night in Greenville.
Gilbreath’s no hitter led the Trojans to their eighth win of the season and are now 8-12.
Gilbreath added six strikeouts without walking a batter.
The Trojans scored five first inning runs on Thursday. After scoring a run in the second, the Trojans put the game out of reach with an eight-run third inning. They scored two runs in the fourth and a final run in the fifth.
The Trojans had seven hits in their eight-run third inning including two doubles and a two-run home run by McKenzie Cain.
The Trojans finished with 16 hits. Cain finished 3-4 at the plate with two RBI and four runs scored. Madison Stewart, Ashlyn Shaver, Hannah Sparrow, Gilbreath and Mileah ward each had two RBI.
