April 9, 2021

  • 66°

Gilbreath’s no-hitter lifts Trojans to victory

By Mike Hensley

Published 11:45 pm Thursday, April 8, 2021

Stella Gilbreath threw a no hitter in Charles Henderson’s 17-0 win over Greenville on Thursday night in Greenville.

Gilbreath’s no hitter led the Trojans to their eighth win of the season and are now 8-12.

Gilbreath added six strikeouts without walking a batter.

The Trojans scored five first inning runs on Thursday. After scoring a run in the second, the Trojans put the game out of reach with an eight-run third inning. They scored two runs in the fourth and a final run in the fifth.

The Trojans had seven hits in their eight-run third inning including two doubles and a two-run home run by McKenzie Cain.

The Trojans finished with 16 hits. Cain finished 3-4 at the plate with two RBI and four runs scored. Madison Stewart, Ashlyn Shaver, Hannah Sparrow, Gilbreath and Mileah ward each had two RBI.

Print Article

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Do you think President Trump should be censured or impeached because of his support of protestors at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday?

    • No. (61%, 500 Votes)
    • Yes. (39%, 323 Votes)

    Total Voters: 823

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Cops, Courts and Fire

  • Trending News

  • Latest Lifestyles

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events