4/6 Police Reports

Arrests

March 31

Juewayna Tishawn McNair, 26, Pecan Drive, was charged with third-degree criminal mischief and on an alias warrant.

R’Reiion Nijah Cowan, 21, Rose Circle, was charged with harassment.

Jacoby Davon King, 22, West Dave Avenue, was charged on two alias warrants.

Jacinda Beth Wilson, 38, Walding Circle, Brundidge, was charged on an alias warrant.

April 1

Jesse Roy Rountree, 59, Pike County Lake Road, was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal trespass

Shanice McNair Tyquandra, 23, Aster Avenue, was charged on an alias warrant.

Reggie Mondrel Suddith, 34, Green Acres Court, Montgomery, was charged on two alias warrants.

A minor on U.S. Highway 231 was charged with minor in possession of alcohol.

A minor on U.S. Highway 231 was charged with minor in possession of alcohol.

A minor on U.S. Highway 231 was charged with minor in possession of alcohol.

Mitchell Quinterrious Blair, 23, Railroad Avenue, was charged with simple assault, second-degree possession of marijuana and first-offense possession of drug paraphernalia.

Thequan Ulance Jones, 24, Lilac Lane, was charged with harassment and first-offense possession of drug paraphernalia.

Larry Ayers Wilke, 77, Surry Avenue, was charged in three alias warrants.

Fuller, Umekia Danshae, 31, Forrest Ridge Lane, Phenix City, was charged on two alias warrants.

Rouse, Paris Alexander, 23, Knox Street, was charged on a capias warrant.

April 2

Linda Perdue Messick, 53, U.S. Highway 29 North, was charged on two alias warrants and was charged with methamphetamine possession.

Levarius Demon Wheeler, 29, Montgomery Street, was charged on an alias warrant.

Crashad Ledonte Baker, 24, Daisy Court, was charged on an alias warrant.

Jamie Lee Peterson, 37, Hunters Mountain Parkway, was charged with second-degree possession of marijuana and first-offense possession of drug paraphernalia.

Chad Keith Blair, 33, Banks Street, was charged on an alias warrant and for possession of a concealed weapon without a permit.

Howard Leslie Brown III, 49, Chandler Lane, was charged with disorderly conduct.

Pruitt, Dawney Tearle, 42, County Road 2331, was charged with fourth-degree theft of property and third-degree criminal trespass.

Kayla Renee Carver, 33, North Main Street, Brundidge, was charged on a capias warrant.

April 3

Leonardo Cortez Maddox, 31, North Main Street, Brundidge, was charged with contempt of court.

Corey Newman, 36, Midtown Avenue, Midland City, was charged on an alias warrant.

April 4

Cassandra Demetris Reynolds, Age 25, Cedarhill Avenue, Dawson, Georgia, was charged with discharging a firearm in the city limits.

April 5

Deric Kentese Siler, 43, North Knox Street, was charged on three alias warrants.

Tehron Devonte Stallworth, 26, Wisteria Circle, was charged with public intoxication.

Imani Monet Wheeler, 25, Botts Avenue, was charged on an alias warrant.

Incident Reports

March 29

Found property was reported on Lawson Drive.

Harassing communications on Elm Street

Driving while license suspended and a towed vehicle were reported on U.S. Highway 231.

March 30

Criminal trespass warning was issued on Mallard Drive.

Fourth-degree theft of property was reported on County Road 1101.

Damage to property was reported on Trojan Way.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on Pike County Lake Road

Reckless endangerment on U.S. Highway 231 South.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on Trojan Way.

Damage to property was reported on Hudson Street.

Second-degree possession of marijuana was reported on Monticello Drive and a vehicle was searched.

A domestic dispute was reported on Magnolia court.

A domestic dispute was reported on Spradley Drive.

Suspicious circumstances on were reported on U.S. Highway 231.

March 31

Domestic dispute was reported on U.S. Highway 29.

Domestic dispute was reported on Murphree Street.

Damage to property was reported on Brundidge Boulevard.

Found property was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer was reported on Enzor Road.

A domestic dispute was reported on Rose Circle.

A vehicle was searched on Elba Highway.

Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported on US. Highway 231.

Reckless endangerment was reported on Aster Avenue.

Third-degree domestic violence was reported on Oak Park Drive.

A vehicle was searched on West Normal Avenue.

Second-degree possession of marijuana was reported on South Three Notch Street.

Third-degree assault was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

A vehicle was searched on Elba Highway.

April 1

Third-degree domestic violence and violation of protections order was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Minor in consumption of alcohol was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Possession of controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana, first-offense possession of drug paraphernalia, and receiving third-degree stolen property were reported on North Three Notch Street.

Third-degree criminal trespass and a trespass warning and was issued on Pike County Lake Road.

Third-degree domestic violence was reported on Highland Avenue.

Lost property was reported on Elm Street.

Third-degree domestic violence and violation of a protection order were reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Minor in consumption of alcohol was reported on U.S. 231.

Possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana, first-offense possession of drug paraphernalia and receiving stolen property on South Three Notch Street.

Third-degree criminal trespass was reported and a criminal trespass warning was issued on Pike County Lake Road.

Third-degree domestic violence was reported on Highland Avenue.

Lost property was reported on Elm Street.

Fourth-degree theft of property was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

A domestic dispute was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Reckless endangerment was reported on County Road 5516.

Third-degree criminal mischief and fourth-degree theft of property was reported on County Road 3309.

Damage to property was reported on Elm Street.

Damage to property was reported on Emma Drive.

Found property was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

A domestic dispute was reported on Elm Street.

April 2

Third-degree domestic violence was reported on Jane Road.

Harassment was reported on Elm Street.

Third-degree assault was reported on Elba Highway.

Found property was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. and possession of a concealed weapon without a permit were reported on Banks Street

An animal complaint was reported on Pike County Lake Road.

Confiscated property and switched tag were reported on South Brundidge Street.

Second-degree possession of marijuana was reported on North Knox Street.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on U.S. Highway 231.

A vehicle was searched on Park Street.

An industrial accident was reported on South Three Notch Street.

Disorderly conduct was reported on Chandler Drive.

A vehicle search was searched on U.S. Highway 231.

April 3

Third-degree assault was reported on County Road 5520.

Firearms license required was reported at Southland Village.

Lost property was reported on Elm Street.

Damage to property was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Fourth-degree theft of property and third-degree criminal trespass were reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Carrying concealed weapon was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Second-degree possession of marijuana was reported on North Three Notch Street.

Third-degree criminal trespass and a domestic disturbance were reported on Orion Street.

Second-degree possession of marijuana was reported on Elm Street.

Driving while license revoked was reported on North Three Notch Street.

A domestic dispute was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

A trespass warning was issued on U.S. Highway 231.

April 4

Suspicious circumstances were reported on Daisy Court.

A domestic dispute was reported on Woodland Hills Drive.

Discharging a firearm in the city limits, a trespass warning and found property were reported on South Three notch Street.

Simple assault was reported on North Three Notch Street.

Damage to property was reported on County Road 2290.

Third-degree assault was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on county Road 5516.

Menacing and harassment were reported on Cobb Court.

A domestic dispute and child custody disputer were reported on U.S. Highway 29.

A domestic dispute was reported on U.S. Highway 29.

April 5

A domestic dispute was reported on Rose Circle.

Seized property was reported on Henderson Highway.

A trespass warning was issued on U.S. Highway 231.

Unauthorized use of vehicle was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Damage to property was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Fourth-degree theft of property was reported on University Avenue.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on Corman Avenue.

April 5

Third-degree criminal mischief was reported on Rose circle.