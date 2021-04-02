Trojans score late in road win over Pike Road

The Charles Henderson Lady Trojans took on the Pike Road Patriots in Troy on Friday evening.

The Trojans scored a total of nine runs in the final three innings and went on to defeat the Patriots 10-8.

Hannah Sparrow got the start in the pitching circle. Sparrow pitched all seven innings and earned the win. Sparrow eight runs, but only one was earned. She allowed six hits and walked four. She had four strikeouts.

The Trojans finished with 13 hits. Ashlyn Shaver led the Trojans at the plate, going 3-4 with one RBI and two runs scored. Gracie Sneed went 2-2 with two RBI and a scored a run. Sparrow went 2-3 with two RBI and McKenzie Cain finished with two hits and scored a run.

Heather Maxwell, Madison Stewart, Stella Gilbreath and Madison Allen all had one hit.