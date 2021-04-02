Trojans hold on to defeat Greenville

The Charles Henderson Trojans traveled to Greenville to play the Tigers on Friday evening.

After defeating the Tigers on Thursday, the Trojans improved to 2-0 against the Tigers with a 9-8 win on Friday.

Darryl Lee got the start for the Trojans . Lee pitched five innings and allowed six earned runs, eight total and five hits. He also walked seven batters, while striking out nine.

The Trojans found themselves in a four-run hole early after the Tigers scored one run in the first and four more in the second. The Trojans scored their first run of the game in the top of the second when Damian Hart drove in Ben Reeves on a sacrifice fly.

Trailing 4-1 in the fourth, the Trojans got to within one when they scored two runs in the top half of the fourth inning. Ben Reeves hit an RBI double and Damian Hart followed with an RBI single to bring the score to 4-3.

The Trojans briefly gained the lead in the top of the fifth inning when they had their first of two consecutive three-run innings. Bailey Sparrow had a two-run single and later came around to score on an error to bring the score to 6-5.

The lead was short lived however when the Tigers had a three-run inning of their own in the bottom half of the inning and regained the lead at 8-6.

The Trojans scored three more runs an inning later to regain the lead. A lead they would not relinquish. Brady Barron hit a two-run triple to start the scoring in the inning and later scored on a sacrifice fly bringing the score to 9-8.