Patriots sweep Evangel in road doubleheader

The top ranked Pike Liberal Arts Patriots traveled to Montgomery for a doubleheader against Evangel Christian on Friday afternoon.

The Patriots began the afternoon with a 5-3 win over Evangel. The Patriots finished off the sweep with 10-0 win in game two.

The Patriots took an early lead in game one. A pitch hit Levi Sikes with one out in the first inning. He came around to score on a double by Drew Nelson.

Evangel Christian tied and took the lead in their half of the first inning. Both runs came around to score on a two-run home run with one out in the inning.

The Patriots evened the score in the top of the fourth when Javon Christian scored on an error.

The Patriots gained the lead one final time in the fifth inning when they scored two runs on two hits and two walks. Skylar Kidd had an RBI single and John Lott drove in KC Bradford with a sacrifice fly, bringing the score to 4-2.

The Patriots scored their final run in the seventh on an RBI single off the bat of Hunter Keenan.

Walker Stallworth got the start for the Patriots and pitched five innings before giving way to Javon Christian in the final two innings.

The Patriot offense had six hits by six different batters. Mayes White, Drew Nelson, Stallworth, Keenan, Kidd and Lott each had a hit.

Drew Nelson got the start for the Patriots in game two. Nelson went four innings and allowed two hits and two walks. He finished with eight strikeouts. Press Jefcoat pitched the final three innings.

Mayes White led the Patriots at the plate. He went 4-5 with four runs scored.