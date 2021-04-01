Big inning lifts Patriots to win over the Kings

The Pike Liberal Arts Patriots scored 20 first inning runs in their 21-3 win over the Wiregrass Kings on Thursday afternoon in Troy.

The win for the Patriots improves their record on the season to 13-3-1.

After Connor Cox shut down the Kings 1-2-3 in the top of the first inning, the Patriots sent 25 hitters to plate in the bottom of the inning. By inning’s end the Patriots hit three home runs, including a leadoff home run by Mayes White. Levi Sikes and Skylar Kidd also had home runs in the inning. The Patriots also had four doubles and six singles.

Wiregrass cracked the scoreboard in their half of the second inning. They scored three runs on two hits, two walks and a hit batter.

The Patriots got one run back in the bottom of the second when Danny Cooper was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, bringing the score to 21-3.

The Patriots finished the game with 17 hits. Sikes finished the game 2-2 with four RBI and two runs scored. Scott Taylor Renfroe, Kase Chirico, Hunter Keenan, Kidd and Cooper all had two RBI.

Cox pitched the first two innings for the Patriots. He allowed three runs and two hits. He Struck out four and also walked four. Peyton Dicks pitched the final two innings. He allowed two hits and struck out five.