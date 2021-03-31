Troy takes on South Alabama

It’s rivalry week for the Troy Trojans as they hit the road to take on South Alabama in Mobile beginning on Thursday evening.

The Trojans ride into Mobile on a hot streak. After losing six in a row earlier this month, the Trojans have won five out of their last seven contests and are 13-10 on the season and 2-1 in Sun Belt Conference play.

The Trojans are coming off back-to-back series wins. After defeating Georgia Southern in two of three games two weekends ago, the Trojans defeated Central Florida last Saturday and Sunday to win that series.

Center fielder Logan Cerny leads the Troy offense this season. Cerny was awarded his second consecutive Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week Award and third of the season after he hit .467 with three home runs, two doubles, seven RBI and eight runs scored in just four games played last week. Cerny’s average has climbed to a team high .368 with 10 home runs, third most nationally.

Bay Witcher will get the start on the mound for the Trojans in game one. Normally Troy’s Sunday starter, Witcher will take the place of Orlando Ortiz as the number one starter this week. Ortiz will not start in the series. DJ Wilkinson will get the start on Friday and Garrett Gainous will close out the series on Saturday.

South Alabama enters the game with the same overall record as the Trojans and are also 2-1 in conference play. They fell to LSU on Wednesday. They swept their series against Northwestern State in Mobile last weekend.

Jeremy Lee will get the game one start on Thursday. Lee is 3-3 on the year with a 3.30 ERA.

Going back to 2000, South Alabama and Troy have met 60 times, with each team wining 30 against their rival. The Trojans won two of the three meetings with South Alabama in 2019.

First pitch on Friday is scheduled for 6 p.m. The series will continue on Friday beginning at 6:30. The series will conclude on Saturday. First pitch in the finale will be at 1 p.m.