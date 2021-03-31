Patriots defeat Morgan Academy

The Pike Liberal Arts Patriots knocked off the Morgan Academy Senators 12-0 on Tuesday evening in Troy.

The game lasted just one inning. After the Patriots put 12 runs on the board in the first, heavy rains forced the game to be halted. Trailing 12-0, Morgan decided not to continue the game.

The win for the Patriots extends their winning streak to seven games and it improves their record on the season to 19-7.

Ally Rushing got the start for the Patriots in the win. In her one inning, Rushing didn’t allow a base runner.

The Patriots finished the game with six hits. Morgan Bundy finished 2-2 at the plate with four RBI and two runs scored. Grace Rushing went 2 -2 with two RBI and a run scored. Emily Bryan, Ally Rushing, Bayli Eaton and Emily Williamson each had an RBI.

The Patriots will be back in action on April 5 when they take on Abbeville Christian.