Betty Joyce Jordan Owens, 72, of Rockville, Maryland, passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021, following an extended and courageous fight against cancer. A funeral service will be held Saturday, April 3, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Green Hills Funeral Home (Troy) with Minister Ben May officiating. Burial will follow in Green Hills Memorial Cemetery with Jason May, Clint May, Rob Deason, Will Deason, Keith Hegler, and Mike Scroggins serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

For Betty, her magnificent and abundant life story began, and now ends, in Pike County, Alabama. She was born and raised in the Josie community. She was an upstanding graduate from the Pike County High School Class of 1966. She flourished in her advanced studies at Enterprise Community College and Troy State University, and completed her bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Maryland at College Park in 1976. Betty taught middle school in Montgomery County, Maryland and was a full-time substitute teacher in Prince Georges County, Maryland for many years.

Before venturing away from Alabama, Betty found her partner in Sandy Owens on the Troy State University campus and together they embarked on a beautiful journey filled with love and excitement. She was a radiant and proud mother to two boys, a gracious host to family and friends, an adept shopper and treasure collector, and a wonderful Southern cook. Betty’s greatest blessing in life was the gift of being a grandmother to her three precious grandchildren. She is known as “Halmu” to her grandchildren who she loved with all her heart.

Betty and Sandy travelled the world visiting six of the seven continents. In doing so, the wonders they experienced made for the sweetest memories, especially during the four years they lived in Rome, Italy. Of all their amazing adventures together, her favorite was their African Safari trip in 2017. She had a passion for photography, and with the lens of her Nikon camera, she captured and cataloged an entire life, well-lived and full of beautiful reflections. A popular Italian phrase says, “La vita é come una fotografia. Se sorridi, viene meglio,” which means, “Life is like a photograph. If you smile, it’s better.” Betty smiled — a great big bright smile — all the way around her circle, and in knowing that, we are all better. She would want everyone to make life count, so smile, for Betty.

Mrs. Owens is survived by her husband of 50 years, Elmer “Sandy” Owens; sons, Roderick D. (Kathi) Owens ,of Great Falls, Virginia, and Joseph Jordan Owens of Rockville, Maryland; grandchildren, Ella C. Owens, Davis C. Owens, and Hudson C. Owens; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; and a beloved grand-dog, Teddy. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clint William Jordan and Mary Lucille Jordan Green; and sister, Bonnie Sue May.

The family would like to extend many thanks to Dr. Joseph Haggerty and the staff of Maryland Oncology and Hematology for their tremendous support and encouragement throughout her diagnosis and treatment and to the staffs of the Montgomery County Hospice (Maryland) and Adventists Home Assistance (Montgomery Co., Maryland) for their compassionate and attentive care. Flowers will be accepted, or memorial donations may be made in her honor to the American Cancer Society (P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123). Friends and family can sign the guestbook online atgreenhillsfuneralhome.net. The staff of Green Hills Funeral Home is honored to serve the Owens family.