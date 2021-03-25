Brundidge library announces book contest winners

What better to do on a cold winter’s night than cozy up with a good book?

In an effort to encourage its patrons and friends to read more, the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library in Brundidge hosts an annual Winter Read Contest with prizes to the winners.

However, all participants have an equal chance to win. The idea behind the Winter Read Contest is to encourage friends of the library to bask in the enjoyment of reading.

The names of those who participate in the Winter Read Contest are entered in a drawing at the end of the contest and the winners are drawn, said Karis Nicholson, project coordinator.

“Judith Green was Tupper’s first place winner in the 2021 Winter Read Contest,” Nicholson said. “Larry Shiver took second place honors and Tammy Hetrick, third place.”

For Green, reading is rewarding.

“Reading has really helped pass the time during the safer-at-home mandate during COVID-19,” Green said.

For Shiver, reading anytime is a wonderful pastime.”

Hetrick joined all participants in the Winter Read Contest in their support of Tupper’s programs.

“The more we support our library’s programs, the better they will become and the more programs the library staff can plan that will reach a broader audience,” Hetrick said. “The Winter Read Contest is one of my favorite programs and I look forward to it each year.”

For the Winter Read program, the participants read four fiction and one nonfiction.

“I normally read fiction but I have really enjoyed the nonfiction books I have read,” Hetrick said. “Now, I’m reading nonfiction books and enjoy them throughout the year.”

Nicholson said, coincidentally, Judith Green won first place last year and Tammy Hetrick won third.

“We were surprised and amused that their names were drawn for the exact same places a second year in a row,” Nicholson said. “We congratulate our winners and all who participated.”

Green won $50 and Shiver and Hetrick won gift bags with books and treats to enjoy while reading.

“We hope that year after year, the Winter Read Contest will help draw more people to the library,” Nicholson said. “The contest is held between January 1 and March 19. We look forward to another successful Winter Read contest for library card holders ages 18 and above.”