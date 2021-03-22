Patriots win Macon-East Tournament

The Pike Liberal Arts Lady Patriots took home the championship in the Macon-East Tournament on Saturday.

The Patriots picked up wins over Clarke Prep and Glenwood before knocking off Macon-East 7-5 in the championship.

The wins improves Pike’s record on the season to 17-7.

The Patriots, who led 7-0, had to hold of the surging Knights before securing a two-run win.

Dannah Dawson pitched all five innings of the shortened contest. Dawson allowed two earned runs, five runs total on two hits. She struck out 10 batters.

Five of the seven Patriot runs were scored in the opening inning. After the first two runs scored on a sacrifice fly by Emily Bryan and a single by Dawson, Mikalah Griffin hit a three-run home run to put the Patriots up 5-0.

Ally Rushing drove in a run on a single in the second and Bryan had her second sacrifice fly in the fourth, putting the Patriots up 7-0.

The Knights scored two runs in the fourth and three more in the fifth to pull to within two runs.

Dawson and Griffin both finished with two hits in the win. Amity White and Rushing each had one hit.

The Patriots will be off until next week when they travel to take on the Wiregrass Kings.

