Marie Lynn Post

Marie Lynn Post, age 49, of Troy, Alabama, passed away following an extended fight against COVID-19. A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, March 20, 2021, at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Green Hills Funeral Home with Pastor Christopher Hale officiating. The family will greet friends following the service.

Marie was vibrant, adventurous, compassionate, and devoted. She was called to serve, taking a position right out of high school as a 9-1-1 dispatcher in Crenshaw County. After 15 years, she was led to pursue a career in nursing, went back to school, and achieved her LPN designation. She then dedicated another 15 years to her nursing career with Troy Health and Rehabilitation and made the ultimate sacrifice as a caregiver on the frontlines of the pandemic. Her loyalty for quality care and her gentle heart were unwavering. Marie was a wonderful wife and devoted mother and Grandree. She gave of herself and her time willingly and helped to raise her stepchildren and grandchildren just as her own. Marie had an affection for animals, especially dogs and horses, and a gift to connect to the most untamable spirits. She appreciated the labored fruits of a well-tended garden and looked forward each year to a summer vegetable crop, the rich, purple blooms of her Mexican Heather plants, and fresh cuttings of yellow roses. She was handy in the kitchen too, best known for her traditional lasagna-for-Thanksgiving dinners and her made-from-scratch buttermilk biscuits. Marie indulged in fashion and the latest style trends, and always enjoyed a new make-up tutorial or an opportunity to dress up. Her spirit radiated all around and penetrated the hearts and lives of countless people. Marie will be remembered in the rays of sunshine peeking over a Cherokee Mountain line or in the rippled waves washing along the Emerald coastline she will be remembered, always and beautifully.

Mrs. Post is survived by her husband, David Post; daughters, Madyson Dickey and Sydni Dickey; mother, Margaret Abercrombie; grandson, Liam Perrigin; sister, Shannon Medina (Rafael); brothers, Roger Abercrombie and Richard Adams (Jackie); and mother-in-law, Martha Post. She was preceded in death by her father, Earl Abercrombie; brother, Robert Abercrombie; sister, Minnie Abercrombie; and father-in-law, Grady Post.

The family wishes to extend many thanks for the outpouring of love and sympathy from her colleagues at Troy Health and Rehabilitation Center, and to the doctors, nurses, and staff of the UAB CPCC Unit for their continuous care. Friends and family can sign the guestbook online at www.greenhillsfuneralhome.net. The staff of Green Hills Funeral Home is honored to serve the Post family.

Charles

Leonard Saunders

Charles Leonard Saunders, 96, of Troy, died March 18, 2021, at his home surrounded by family.

A Chapel Service will be Saturday, March 20th, at 10 a.m., at Green Hills Funeral Home of Troy, with graveside services to follow at Green Hills Cemetery. The Rev. Steve Winton will offi-ciate.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lena Mae and Lawrence Leonard Saunders; wife, Marion Livingston Saunders, sisters, Adelle Danley, Carolyn Mack, Gladys Barbee and Edna Benton; brother, Robert Saunders; daughter, Susan Maria Saunders; and son-in-law, Eddie Jen-nings.

Survivors include his daughters, Beth Jennings (Bob) Whitson, of Troy, and Nancy Saun-ders (Doug) Gresham, of Bentonville, Ark.; granddaughters, Katie Jennings (Will) Shurett, Jill Jennings (Ben) Davis, and Betsey Jennings, all of Daphne, and Abby Gresham (Matt) Margeson, of Auburn; grandson, Sam (Kennedy) Gresham, of Franklin, Tenn.; great-grandchildren, Jay Shu-rett and Drew Shurett, both of Daphne, and John Lawrence Margeson, of Auburn; longtime friend and caregiver, Clemmie L. Seymore, of Troy; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Born June 14, 1925, in Opp, he was a graduate of Opp High School and was drafted into the U.S. Army in June, 1943. He served in the European Theatre of World War II. Following his service to his country, he graduated from Troy Normal School with a degree in education, and then a Masters Degree in Education from Auburn University. He had a long career in education, including as a bus driver, teacher, coach and principal, and then worked with the Alabama State Department of Education. He was principal of Charles Henderson High School in Troy in the early 1970s. He served as principal in a number of other schools in his distinguished career, including Fort Payne High School, Frisco City High School, A.G. Parrish High School and Edgewood Academy, both in Selma, Geneva High School, Phenix City Central High School and Ashford Academy.

Mr. Saunders attended First Methodist Church of Troy and enjoyed his Sunday school class there. He was an avid Auburn football fan and had a variety of interests, including wood-working, hunting, working his farm and Brahma cows, and he was a clock smith. He was a gifted storyteller and especially enjoyed speaking to groups about his experiences in WWII. He raised bird dogs, and his cat, Millie was his constant companion. He loved spending time at his cabin in the mountains of North Carolina. He also enjoyed attending gun shows and adding to his collection of unique guns. He could often be found enjoying lunch with friends at Sisters’ Restaurant in Troy. More than anything, he loved spending time with his family and the people who were so kind to spend time with him.

Pallbearers will be nephews Steve Mack and Paul Mack, both of Pensacola, Fla., John Lawrence “J.L.” Benton, of Santa Rosa Beach, Fla., and Ron Saunders, of Winder, Ga.; and friends Steve Stephens and Climmie Seymore, both of Troy.

Memorials are suggested to the National World War II Museum, at 945 Magazine St., New Orleans, La., 70130, or you can use the website to donate at www.nationalww2museum.org.