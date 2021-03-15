Police Reports

Arrests

March 9

Kimberlee J. Williams, 44, Chestnut Street, Brundidge, was charged with fourth-degree theft of property.

March 10

Mark Lavon Mathis, 46, St. Paul Street, was charged on four alias warrants.

March 11

Jada Marie Sheppard, 23, County Road 3309, was charged on a capias warrant.

Israel Matthew Doster, 23, County Road 3309, was charged on an alias warrant.

Apolinar Arena Castillo, 36, as charged with obstructing governmental operations, resisting ar-rest and second-degree assault.

March 12

Braxton Renard Davenport, 31, Moulton Court, was charged on an alias warrant and third-degree domestic violence.

Brianna Lashay Moultry, 28, Park Street, third-degree domestic violence.

Anthony James Howard, 25, Montgomery Street, was charged on an alias warrant and charged with possession of marijuana.

Twillie Thomas, 59, was charged on two alias warrants.

Incident Reports

March 8

Second-degree possession of marijuana, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement of-ficer and possession of a pistol by a violent felon were reported.

March 9

Driving while license suspended was reported on Emma Drive.

A juvenile problem was reported on Botts Avenue.

Fourth degree theft of property was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Suspicious circumstances were on U.S. Highway 231.

Third-degree domestic violence was reported on Cactus Lane.

Third-degree domestic violence was reported on U.S. Highway 29.

First-degree criminal trespass was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

March 10

Discharging firearm in the city limits and suspicious circumstances were reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Third-degree criminal mischief and fourth-degree theft of property were reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Driving while license revoked was reported on Second Avenue.

Third-degree domestic violence was reported on Needmore Road.

Third-degree domestic violence was reported on Park Street.

Harassing communications were reported on Rose Circle.

Children in need of supervision was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Third-degree domestic violence was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

A domestic dispute was reported on Academy Street.

Harassment was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

March 11

Tird-degree domestic violence was reported on Dozier Drive.

Fourth-degree theft of property was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Fourth-degree theft of property was reported on South Brundidge Street.

A vehicle was searched on U.S. Highway 231.

Medical call on Washington Street

A juvenile problem was reported on Peacock Street.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on County Road 5516.

March 12

Reckless endangerment was reported on Tate Street.

Fourth-degree theft of property and third-degree criminal mischief was reported on County Road 5527.

Found property was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Third-degree domestic violence was reported on Park Street.

Possession of marijuana, confiscated property, searched vehicle, lost property and drug paraphernalia first offense were reported at Woodland Hills Apartments.

Child in need of supervision on was reported on County Road 1185.

A criminal trespass warning was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Fourth-degree theft of property was reported on U.S. Highway 231.