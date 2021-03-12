Police Reports

Incidents

March 6

Third-degree domestic violence was reported on West Hodges Street.

A juvenile complaint was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Possession of methamphetamine was reported on Gardner Bassett Road.

Discharging a firearm in the city limits was reported on Ashley Avenue.

A vehicle was searched on U.S. Highway 231.

Damage to property as reported on Lakeview Circle.

Unauthorized use of an automobile was reported on County Road 5521.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on Chandler Street.

A vehicle was searched on County Road 1181.

A first offense report of possession of drug paraphernalia was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Third-degree criminal trespass was reported on Knox Street.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on South Three Notch Street.

Damage to property was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

March 7

Damage to property was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

A domestic dispute was reported on Martin Luther King Drive.

Found property was reported on Standard Street.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Lost property was reported on East Court Square.

A vehicle was searched at Southland Village

March 8

A child custody dispute was reported on County Road 4417.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on Elm Street.

Damage to property was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

A domestic dispute was reported on Henderson Drive

A trespass warning was issued on U.S. Highway 231.

Harassment was reported on Butler Drive

Third-degree domestic violence was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

An animal complaint was reported on Gibbs Street.

March 9

Identity theft was reported on Needmore Road.

Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported on South Brundidge Street.

Found property was reported on Jane Road.

A vehicle was searched on U.S. Highway 29.

Third-degree domestic violence was reported on County Road 5511.

Miscellaneous offenses were reported on South Three Notch Street.