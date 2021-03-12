Peerson scores two goals in Trojans’ win over Headland

The Charles Henderson soccer team took on Headland on Friday evening. The Trojans picked up their fourth win on the season when they knocked off Headland 3-1.

The Trojans improved to 4-2 overall this season. They are 3-1 in area play.

Goalkeeper Jeremiah Cook finished the game with 18 saves for the Trojans. Nicholas Peerson impacted Charles Henderson’s offense by scoring two goals. Decon Kirk had the other Charles Henderson goal on a penalty kick.

The Trojans will take nearly a week off before returning home to play Dale County on Thursday night. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Charles Henderson Middle School football field.