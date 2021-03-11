Trojans open three-game series with Tulane

The Troy Trojans look to snap a losing streak when they host Tulane for a three-game weekend series beginning on Friday night at Riddle-Pace Field.

The Trojans (7-6) last won on Feb. 28 against Jacksonville and have lost five straight leading to Friday night’s game against the Green Wave.

After once sitting near the top of the Sun Belt Conference in runs scored earlier this season, the Trojans’ run production has dropped in their five-game losing streak. After averaging eight runs per game in their first eight games, the Trojans are averaging two runs per game during their five-game losing streak.

Nic Nolan has been Troy’s most consistent hitter this season. Nolan is currently hitting .378 this season. He has an on base percentage of .391 and his OPS is .083. Logan Cerny has provided the power and extra base hits for the Trojans this season. Cerny has a team high four home runs and eight extra base hits.

Orlando Ortiz will continue his role as the Friday night starter for the Trojans. Ortiz lost his last start against Southeastern Louisiana. Ortiz pitched 4.3 innings and allowed seven runs, six were earned on 11 hits. Ortiz is 2-1 on the year with a 5.51 ERA. He has 21 strikeouts in just over 16 innings of work.

Garrett Gainous will pitch on Saturday before Bay Witcher closes the series on the mound on Sunday.

The Green Wave are 6-6 on the season. They are coming off a 6-0 win over Southern on Wednesday. They won their last series against Western Kentucky two games to one.

Braden Olthoff will get the stat on Friday night for the Green Wave. Trent Johnson and Jack Aldrich will pitch on Saturday and Sunday.

Friday will be just the second meeting between the two schools.

First pitch for game one on Friday is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday’s game will start at 3 p.m. and the series finale will begin at 1 p.m. on Sunday.