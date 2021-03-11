Rigby, Dye and Koranga earn Sun Belt Postseason awards

The Troy Women’s Basketball team collected numerous awards on Thursday morning.

The Sun Belt Conference announced coach Chandra Rigby was named Coach of the Year, while senior Alexus Dye was named Player of the Year and Felmas Koranga was named Newcomer of the Year. Dye was also named to the All-Sun Belt First Team.

Rigby earns her first Coach of the Year award after guiding the Trojans to the most Sun Belt Conference wins for the second season in a row. Rigby is heading to her third NCAA Tournament with the Trojans after knocking off Louisiana in the Sun Belt Conference Championship on Monday. The Trojans are 22-5 this season. It’s the third straight season Rigby has guided the Trojans to a 20-win season.

Under Rigby, the Trojans led the nation in total rebounds, rebounds per game and defensive rebounds. Rigby led the Trojans to their best offensive season in their Division-I history.

Dye is the first Trojan named Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year. Dye averaged a double-double this season with 16 points per game and 12 rebounds per game. She led the NCAA with 22 double-doubles, five more than Texas’ Charli Collier, who could be the number one overall pick in the upcoming WNBA Draft.

Dye was one of two Sun Belt Conference players to average a double-double this season, joining teammate Koranga.

Koranga was named the SBC Newcomer of the Year after averaging 12 points and 11 rebounds per game. She ranks 31st nationally with 11 double doubles. Along with being named newcomer of the year, Koranga was also named an All-Sun Belt Second Team honoree.

Senior Jasmine Robinson was named to the All-Sun Belt Second Team and Tiyah Johnson was named to the third team.

The Trojans will participate in the upcoming NCAA Tournament on either March 21 or 22 in either San Antonio, San Marcos or Austin, Texas. The Trojans will learn who their opponent will be on Monday.