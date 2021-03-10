Patriots score in every inning in 17-3 win over Ezekiel Academy

Amity White picked up four hits in Pike Liberal Art’s 17-3 win over Ezekiel Academy on Tuesday evening in Montgomery.

The Patriots scored in every inning on Tuesday night including five in the fourth inning.

The win for the Patriots improves their record on the season to 9-5.

White finished a perfect 4-4 at the plate and also scored four runs in Pike’s win. The Patriots finished with 18 hits. Ally Rushing finished 3-5 with three RBI and one run scored. Morgan Bundy, Grace Rushing, Mikalah Griffin and Dannah Dawson all had two hits for the Patriots. Grace Rushing finished with three RBI and Bundy finished with two RBI.

Leading 9-3 heading into the fourth inning, the Patriots scored five runs on five hits. The Patriots had RBI singles by Dannah Dawson, Emily Williamson and Ally Rushing.

They finished the game scoring three final runs in the fifth inning.

Alissa Barron got the start for the Patriots. Barron pitched three innings and allowed three total runs, two of which were earned. Dannah Dawson also pitched for the Patriots on Tuesday night.

The Patriots will be back in action on Thursday evening when they travel to Selma to take on Morgan Academy.