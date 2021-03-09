Prestwood wins Andalusia tournament

Charles Henderson freshman golfer Braden Prestwood was the low medalist at the Andalusia Country Club on Tuesday.

The freshman golfer finished with a score of 76, four strokes better than second place Turner Smith (80) from T.R. Miller.

“He struck the ball really well,” head coach Doug Branson said. “Braden is really dedicated to golf and he has a bright future. As a ninth grader, to compete at the level he is competing at is really an awesome thing. He has pure talent and his dad was a really good golfer. Braden spends a lot of time on the golf course and he is getting better every time out and the sky is the limit. Looking forward to his future, it’s going to be awesome if he can stay the course.”

Along with Prestwood and Smith, golfers from Andalusia, Straughn, Sampson and Pleasant Home were all competing in Andalusia on Tuesday. Approximately 35 golfers participated in the event.

Branson believes Prestwood’s number one strength was ball striking.

“I really thought he was a good ball striker today,” Branson said. “His irons were solid today. Off the tee, he was good, but ball striking, he didn’t miss a shot. His strength was ball striking.”

Prestwood will be competing again on Wednesday when he travels to Greenville’s Cambrian Ridge to compete in a tournament hosted by Brantley High School. Approximately 65 players will be on hand to compete at the event. Prestwood then will travel to Montgomery for an event next week.