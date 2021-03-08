Trojans defeat Brantley, JV Lady Patriots knock off Opp

The Charles Henderson Trojans gained an early lead and rode it to a 4-1 win over Brantley on Monday night in Troy.

Cam Foley pitched six innings and allowed just one unearned run. He allowed four hits and struck out five

The Trojans jumped on the board first in the bottom of the second inning. Darryl Lee drove in the first run on a single that allowed Brady Huner to score from third base. One batter later, Bailey Sparrow hit a two-run single driving in both Zack Henderson and J.B. Sanders to bring the score to 3-0.

Leading 3-1, the Trojans scored one final run in the sixth on an RBI double by Henderson.

J.B. Sanders, Darryl Lee and Cam Foley each had two hits for the Trojans. Bailey Sparrow, Brady Huner and Henderson each had one hit.

The Charles Henderson junior varsity Lady Patriots were also in action on Monday night. They defeated Opp 9-7. After falling behind 6-0, the Lady Trojans scored all nine of their runs in the third inning to pull out the win.

Morgan Allen pitched four innings in Charles Henderson’s win. She allowed seven runs, but only one of them was earned. She allowed four hits. Alex Brantley pitched one inning of scoreless softball.

The Trojans had 12 hits. Lakayla Sellers, Jada Jones, Morgan Allen, Aerial Frazier and Alyssa Hiersche all had two hits for the Trojans. Jones finished with two RBI and Sellers had one.