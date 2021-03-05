Wilkerson, Bulldogs defeat Goshen

The Pike County Lady Bulldogs took on area foe Goshen on Thursday evening in Goshen.

The Lady Bulldogs scored six sixth inning runs and went on to defeat Goshen 14-4.

The win for the Bulldogs improves their record on the season to 4-1.

Kylan Wilkerson got the start for the Bulldogs. She pitched seven innings and allowed four runs. Wilkerson finished with 11 strikeouts.

The Bulldogs finished with 18 hits on Thursday. Auriel Moultry and Anna Price each had three hits. Moultry and Price each had two singles to go along with a double. Jada Duncan, Amber Kidd, Wilkerson, Takeyah Smith and Briana Shaffer each had two hits for the Bulldogs.

The Eagles finished with six hits in defeat. Passion Sheppard finished with two singles for the Eagles. Kaci Wilkes and Zoe Warren both picked up doubles. Mary-Kaye Mills and Alyssa Sparks each had singles.