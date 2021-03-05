Police Reports

Arrests

March 3

Jason Michael Cornelson, 36, Bruno Road, Dozier, was charged with probation violation and possession of a controlled substance.

Sherman Earl Denson, 28, Robin Drive, was charged on an alias writ of arrest.

Demion Antonio Dixon, 41, Azalea Court, was charged with contempt of court.

Antobeya Danyell Reaves, 27, Floyd Court, Midland City, was charged on an alias writ of arrest.

Alvin Shy Mahone Jr., 56, Segars Lane, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving under the influence.

Eddie L. Glover, 55, State Highway 97, Highland Home, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana second degree.

David K. Vollrath, 57, Glaze Road, Athens, was charged with driving under the influence.

March 4

James Derrick Leverett, 51, County Road 2284, Glenwood, was charged with second-degree receiving stolen property.

Willie Joe Thomas, 35, B Fountain Court, Montgomery, was charged on three alias writ of arrest and contempt of court.

Incident Reports

Feb. 27

A vehicle was searched on U.S. Highway 29.

March 1

Third-degree domestic violence was reported on Aster Avenue

Driving while license revoked was reported on Elm Street

Damage to property was reported in District of Dozier.

Damage to property was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

March 2

Discharge firearm into an unoccupied dwelling was reported on County Road 5520.

A domestic dispute was reported on Wisteria Circle.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on Old Cabin Road.

Third-degree theft of property was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

A domestic dispute was reported on Butler Drive.

Second-degree domestic violence was reported on Rose Circle.

Harassment was reported on County Road 1185.

March 3

Probation violation was reported on South Three Notch Street.

Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported on U.S. Highway 231.