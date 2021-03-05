Patriots begin day one of Border Wars

The Pike Liberal Arts Patriots began play in the Border Wars Tournament on Friday afternoon. They began the tournament with a 1-0 win over Calvary Christian.

Both teams combined for just one run and three hits on Friday afternoon.

Drew Nelson made the difference at the plate and on the mound in the win. Nelson drove in the only run of the game on a home run to center field in the first inning.

Nelson got the start on the mound for the Patriots. Nelson pitched five innings of scoreless baseball. He allowed one hit and struck out 11 batters, while only walking one.

Levi Sikes came in to finish the final two innings on the mound. Sikes didn’t allow a base runner in his two innings of work. Sikes also had a hit for the Patriots.