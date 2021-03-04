Patriots have no trouble with the Wiregrass Kings

The Pike Liberal Arts Lady Patriots had no trouble scoring runs in their 19-4 win over the Wiregrass Kings on Thursday night in Troy.

The Patriots scored in all four innings they stepped to the plate on Thursday. They scored 10 runs in the first inning after surrendering the first run of the game in the top of the first.

They added a run in the second inning and four more in the third and fourth innings.

Bella Maulden-Earles got the start for the Patriots. Maulden-Earles pithed the first three innings of the game. She allowed four runs on five hits. Ally Rushing came in to pitch the final inning. She struck out two batters.

The Patriots finished with 11 hits in the win. Morgan Bundy, Ally Rushing, Emily Bryan and Dannah Dawson each had two hits. Amity White had one hit and had four RBI. Dawson had three RBI and Bundy and Rushing each had two.