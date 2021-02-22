Trojans welcome in UAB

The Troy Trojans look to bounce back from Sunday’s loss to Youngstown State when they take on in-state rival Alabama-Birmingham on Tuesday night at Riddle-Pace Field.

The Trojans, after winning comfortably the first three games in their series against Youngstown State, fell to the Penguins 4-2 in the finale on Sunday.

The Trojans won the first three games by scores of 10-4, 8-2 and 13-6.

During the four-game series the Trojans hit a total of 10 homeruns. Logan Cerny, who saw his first action of the season in the second game of Saturday’s double-header hit three homeruns and two doubles in that game and had seven RBI. His 16 total bases in the game tied a school record, which was set in 1990. Cerny was the first Trojan to hit three home runs in a game since Jo-El Bennett did so in 2014.

Cerny was named one of Collegiate Baseball’s National Players of the Week on Monday.

The Trojans will welcome in a Blazer team that began the season with a series win over Valparaiso in Birmingham over the weekend. After losing in the season opener, the Blazers bounced back and picked up an 8-2 win and a 4-1 win.

Kyle Gamble will get the star for the Trojans. He’ll be opposed by Austin Bohannon.

This will be the 30th all-time meeting between the two schools. The Blazers have defeated the Trojans in 19 of the 29 meetings heading into Tuesday. The Blazers have won three straight meetings against the Trojans including last year’s game, 5-2 in Birmingham.

First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.