Patriots begin 2021 season

The Pike Liberal Arts Patriots began the 2021 baseball season with games against Lee-Scott and Escambia County.

The Patriots picked up their first win of the season when they knocked off Lee-Scott 6-1.

The Patriots second game of the day ended in a 5-5 tie to Escambia County.

Walker Stallworth got the call as the game one start. Stallworth pitched four innings and allowed one run on two hits. 10 of his 12 outs recorded came by way of the strikeout. Connor Cox pitched one inning and recorded two strikeouts.

The Patriots scored their first three runs of the season in the opening inning. Mayes White came around to score on an error for the first run. Two batters later Levi Sikes hit a two-run home run to center to give the Patriots a 3-0 lead.

The Patriots had their second three-run inning of the game three innings later in the top of the fourth.

K.C. Bradford came around to score the first run on a sacrifice fly by Kase Chirico. Two batters later Mayes White tripled to left allowing Jacob Spivey to score. White came around to score the final run on a passed ball.

Drew Nelson, White, Sikes and Bradford each picked up a hit for the Patriots.

The Patriots fell behind Escambia County 5-0 after one inning of play. The Trojans rallied with two runs in the third and three more in the fourth to tie the game. The game was called after five with the score tied at 5.

White, Jayden Jordan, Nelson, Sikes, Stallworth, Bradford and John Lott each had a hit for the Patriots.