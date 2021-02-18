“Songs from the Soul,” an evening of African American Music, will honor Black History Month and celebrate hope among all people.

The virtual concert will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23 and may be enjoyed on Troy Cable 2 and Shelia Jackson’s Facebook page.

Willie B. Williams, City of Troy Tourism office manager, said the “Songs from the Soul” virtual concert will include songs from different eras and will include, spiritual, gospel, jazz and others.

“Early black music was sung from the soul,” Williams said. “People sang from their hearts and their music was influenced by their experiences. Their music was like a testimony and was filled with hope that one day their lives would be better.”

Williams said “Songs from the Soul” will be performed live at Sorrell Chapel on the campus of Troy University and hosted by Tonya Terry.

“The virtual concert will feature a long list of singers and musicians and will include Shelia Jackson and many of her ‘friends’ from her annual Christmas concert,” he said.

Williams said the list of performers will include Marge Simmons, Dorsey Fayson, Adrienne Barron, Tommye Easterly, Henry Terry, Lewis Webb, Larry Thomas, Henry Everett, Dave Camwell, Patrick Jackson, Tyler Mitchell, Malachi Everett, Carnell Barron and David Everett.

Shelia Jackson said the concert will honor Black History Month but it is a program for everyone.

“So much is going on in the world today,” Jackson said. “But, even in the midst of a worldwide pandemic, we can all find hope and inspiration in spiritual and gospel music. Tyler Mitchell is going to sing ‘Precious Lord, Take My Hand’ and I think we all need God’s hand in ours right now. There will many other songs of hope and promise of a better day.”

“Swing Low, Sweet Chariot,” “It’s Me, O Lord, Standin’ in the Need of Prayer” and “My Soul is Anchored in the Lord, are among the songs being planned for the concert.

“We’ll, have some jazz but most of the music will be spiritual and gospel,” Jackson said. “It’s going to be an uplifting concert as we look forward to a better world.”

“Songs from the Soul” will be sponsored by the City of Troy, Public Relations and Tourism, Troy Cable and the Troy Arts Council.

Jackson expressed appreciation to the “Songs from the Soul” sponsors that have been and continue to be dedicated supporters of the arts.

“The City of Troy, Troy Cable and the Troy Arts Council make it possible for people throughout the county and beyond to experience the arts,” she said. “The arts enhance the quality of life for all of us and we are greatly appreciative of their support.”