Trojans heading back to regionals

The Charles Henderson Lady Trojans are heading back to the Class 5A Regional Tournament with a 50-22 win over Headland on Tuesday night in Troy.

The win for the Lady Trojans sends them to the round 16 where they will take on Brewbaker Tech on Thursday night in Troy.

KK Hobdy had five early points in the opening quarter and the Trojans went into the second leading by four at 10-6.

Kristian Jackson finished the second quarter with six points and the Trojans outscored Headland 11-8 in the second quarter. The Trojans went into halftime leading by seven at 21-14.

Hobdy had 11 third quarter points, Jackson had four more points and the Trojans went into the fourth quarter leading 37-20.

The Trojans held Headland to just two points in the fourth quarter to seal their 28-point win.

Hobdy finished with a game high 21 points. Jackson finished right behind her with 20 points. Raven Williams had five points.

The Trojans will take on Brew Tech on Thursday night beginning at 6:30 p.m.