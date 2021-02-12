Sarblah, Tigers defeat Shorts and the Trojans

The Charles Henderson Trojans fell to Greenville 75-73 in the Class 5A Area Four Championship on Friday night in Greenville.

Greenville’s Dawson Sarblah scored 21 fourth quarter points to lift the Tigers over the Trojans in the area title game.

The Trojans led by double digits heading into the fourth quarter on Friday night. The Tigers scored 43 fourth quarter points, allowing them to take home the two-point win.

Sarblah finished with a game-high 27 points after he was held off the scoreboard in the opening half.

Akeives Shorts led the Trojans with 25 points. He was one of three players to finish in double figures. Cody Youngblood finished with 16 points and Tay Knox had 15 points.

Cari Burney finished with eight points, Jywon Boyd had five points and Zack Henderson had four.