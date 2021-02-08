Lady Bulldogs heading to Area championship

The Pike County Lady Eagles will play for an area championship after they defeated New Brockton 79-15 on Monday night in Brundidge.

The Bulldogs allowed no more than five points in a quarter on Monday night.

After scoring 42 points in the opening half, the Bulldogs went into halftime leading 42-6. The Bulldogs outscored the Gamecocks 37-9 in the second half.

10 different Bulldog players scored in the win led by Taniyah Green and Aliah Broadnax who finished with 16 points. Kyah Rouse had 12 points and Auriel Moultry had 11.

The Bulldogs will play in the area championship on Thursday night beginning at 6 p.m.