Trojans remain undefeated at home

The Troy men’s basketball team remained perfect at home after they knocked off Georgia Southern 68-56 inside Trojan Arena on Friday night.

The Trojans are 7-0 in Trojan Arena this season, the best home start in Troy’s Division-I history.

The Trojans move to 9-9 overall this season and 3-5 in conference play.

A win over the Eagles in Saturday’s finale would pull them ahead of Georgia Southern in the Sun Belt Conference East Division.

Troy shot 42 percent while holding the Eagles to 33 percent.

The Trojans went into halftime holing a seven-point advantage at 27-20. The Eagles started the second half on an 8-4 run to pull to within three at 31-28 with 17:45 remaining in the game.

The Trojans responded with a 12-0 run that included 3-pointers by Khalyl Waters and Nick Stampley. After the conclusion of the run the Trojans held a 43-28 lead with 13:27 remaining.

The Eagles pulled to within seven with 7:17 remaining, but the Trojans once again were able to extend their lead before eventually winning by 12.

Duke Miles and Stick Stampley both finished with 20 points. Stampley added 11 rebounds to complete the double-double. Jakevan Leftridge finished with nine points, and Zay Williams and Waters both had seven.

The Trojans and Eagles will conclude their series on Saturday afternoon beginning at 4 p.m.