Trojans look to extend three game winning streak

The Troy Trojans men’s basketball team looks to extend their winning streak when they host Georgia Southern on Friday evening and Saturday afternoon.

The Trojans are enjoying a three-game winning streak after sweeping Appalachian State last weekend and defeating Spring Hill College on Tuesday.

The Trojans are currently 9-9 overall and 3-5 in conference play. Their 6-0 start at home is the best in the program’s Division-I history.

“That is something to build on for our program,” head coach Scott Cross said after Tuesday’s game. “Any step that we can take in the right direction is an opportunity to achieve an important milestone. Tonight, we also got back to .500 on the year, which is a step in the right direction. If we can win Friday then we will get above. 500 and surpass our 2019-20 win total, so we need to continue to take steps to protecting our home floor. Our goal is still in play, which is to win all of our home games and protect our home floor. I’d love to see it happen, and it’s super important to win all of your home games.”

During Troy’s three-game winning streak, the Trojans have averaged 75 points per game, while their defense has allowed 64 points per game.

The Trojans have held opponents to 67.1 points per game this season, third fewest in the Sun Belt Conference. During their winning streak, Troy has seen their points per game average creep up to 64.9 points per game, ninth most in the conference.

The Trojans have three players averaging double figures led by freshman Kam woods, who is averaging 12.1 points per game. Zay Williams is averaging 11.8 points per game and Nick Stampley is averaging 11.3 points.

This week’s games will mark the third and fourth time these two teams have played this season. The Eagles swept the Trojans in Statesboro, Ga. Last month.

The Eagles are 5-5 in conference play this season and 11-8 overall. They are coming off a series split against Coastal Carolina last weekend.

Zack Bryant is averaging 13.8 points per game this season for the Eagles. He is one of three players averaging double figures. Eric Boone and Elijah McCadden are averaging 11.2 and 10.2 points per game this year.

Friday’s game will begin at 6 p.m. and the series finale on Saturday will start at 4 p.m.