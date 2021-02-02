Charles Henderson defeats rival Pike County

The Charles Henderson Trojans and Pike County Bulldogs closed the book on the 2021 chapter of their longtime rivalry on Tuesday night with the Trojans defeating the Bulldogs 58-42.

The Trojans outscored the Bulldogs in every quarter on Tuesday. After leading 14-7 after one quarter, the Trojans went into halftime holding a 27-15 lead.

Tay Knox, who finished with 14 points in the game, had nine first half points. The Trojans outscored the Bulldogs 31-27 in the second half to secure the win.

Akeives Shorts led the Trojans with 16 points. Zack Henderson had seven points and Jywon Boyd had six.

Omar Cumberbatch led the way for the Bulldogs with 18 points.

The Bulldogs end the regular season with an 8-4 record. The Trojans will close out their regular season at home on Friday night.