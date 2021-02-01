Troy hosts Spring Hill College

The Troy Trojans men’s basketball team remains home on Tuesday to take on Spring Hill College inside Trojan Arena.

The Trojans are coming off their fist sweep of the season over the weekend. They defeated Appalachian State on Friday and Saturday by scores of 71-62 and 65-59.

It was the first time the Trojans had back-to-back wins since defeating Carver College on Dec. 28 and Appalachian State on Jan. 1. The Trojans won the season series against the Mountaineers, 3-1 and now sit 8-9 overall and 3-5 in Sun Belt Conference play. They are a perfect 5-0 inside Trojan Arena.

The Trojans announced Tuesday’s game last week. It will mark Troy’s first non-conference game since they defeated Carver College on Dec. 28. The Trojans are currently 5-4 in non-conference play.

Freshman Kam Woods averages 12.1 points per game to lead the Trojans’ scoring attack. He is one of three Trojans averaging double figures, joining Zay Williams (12.1) and Nick Stampley (10.9).

Tuesday’s contest for Spring Hill will serve as their season opener. The Badgers finished last season with an 8-21 overall record.

Tuesday’s game can be seen on ESPN+ beginning at 6 p.m.