Shorts, Trojans take care of Carroll

The Charles Henderson Trojans knocked off Carroll 63-50 on Friday evening in Troy.

The win for the Trojans improves their record on the season to 17-7.

Akeives Shorts led the Trojans with 37 points on Friday night. Tay Knox had nine points and Cody Youngblood had seven.

The Trojans trailed early and went into the second quarter trailing by one at 12-11. Shorts was held off the scoreboard in the opening quarter. After scoring his first seven points in the second quarter the Trojans went into halftime trailing by one, 26-25.

Shorts scored 30 of Charles Henderson’s 37 points in the second half.

The Trojans outscored the Eagles 18-8 in the third quarter and took a comfortable lead into the fourth. Shorts added 19 points in the final quarter and the Trojans held on for a 13-point win.

Zack Henderson had four points and Cari Burney and Jywon Boyd had three points.