Lady Trojans hold off Pike County

Rivals Pike County and Charles Henderson continued their rivalry on Tuesday when the two teams met in Brundidge.

The Lady Trojans got the best of their rivals, beating the Bulldogs 50-24.

Trojans KK Hobdy and Deana Gosha each scored four points in the opening quarter and the Trojans went into the second leading 13-6.

The Trojans pushed their lead to 16 in the second quarter when they held the Bulldogs off the scoreboard. The Trojans went into halftime leading 22-6.

The Trojans outscored the Bulldogs 28-18 in the second half to secure their 26-point win.

Kristian Jackson led the Trojans and all scorers with 14 points. Gosha finished with 11 points and Hobdy had 10. Raven Williams had eight points and Mileah Ward had three. Aliah Broadnax led the Bulldogs with nine points, Kyah Rouse and Tajh Boyd had four points, Urriya Berry had three points and Auriel Moultry and Taniyah Green both had two points.