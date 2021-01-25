Patriots sweep Abbeville Christian

Pike Liberal Arts fans had a reason to celebrate on Monday night after the varsity girls and boy’s basketball teams swept Abbeville Christian.

The Lady Patriots began the night with a dominating 52-17 win over Abbeville. The boys closed out the evening with a 76-42 win over the Generals.

Lakin Harrell led the Lady Patriots in scoring on Monday when she finished with 13 points. Caroline Senn and Amity White both finished with eight points and Ivy White finished with six points.

Harrell scored 11 of her 13 points in the first half and the Patriots took a 26-9 lead into halftime. The Patriots outscored the Generals 24-11 in the second half to secure the win.

The varsity boys jumped out to a comfortable 22-4 lead late in the first quarter and never looked back. After leading 26-8 at the end of the opening quarter, the Patriots led by as many as 32 points in the second quarter and took a 51-19 lead into halftime.

The Patriots, leading 64-21 midway through the third quarter, emptied their bench.

Drew Nelson finished with a team high 15 points, Alex Cross had 12 points and Javon Christian had nine. Avery Ernsberger had seven points.

The Patriots will host Heritage Christian on Tuesday.