Will Garner named new head coach at Daleville

Charles Henderson High School assistant football coach Will Garner is heading to Daleville to be the new head coach of the Warhawks’ football program.

Garner will be replacing former head coach Desmond Lett, who coached the Warhawks the last two seasons.

“Charles Henderson will always be a special place to me,” Garner said. “It’s the place I was able to start my career in coaching and teaching. I can’ thank Mrs. Fayson, Mrs. Thomas and the entire Troy City Schools family for my time here. I will miss the faculty and staff, but more so the players that are still here at Charles Henderson. They have a bright future ahead of them in this program.”

Garner spent last season as Charles Henderson’s defensive coordinator. Before then he was defensive backs coach under defensive coordinator Travis Baxley. During his time as coordinator, the Trojan defense allowed 24 points per game in 2020.

Garner was also the strength coach the past two seasons and he coached the Charles Henderson Middle School football team from the fall of 2015 until the spring of 2017.

Garner will be taking over a Warhawk team that finished 1-9 a season ago. Their one win came by way of a forfeit in what was supposed to be their season finale against Providence Christian. Garner will take over a team eager to make it back to the playoffs after having their postseason streak snapped at six-straight seasons.

“I cannot wait to hit the ground running at Daleville and begin the relationship building process with the players,” Garner said.