Pair of Patriots commit to Independence Community College

Two Pike Liberal Arts Patriots will continue to be teammates at the collegiate level next fall.

Both Caleb Guice and Peyton Dicks committed this week to attend and play football at Independence Community College.

After spending one year the at Pike Liberal Arts, the two Patriots now set their sights on Independence College and the Pirate football program.

Guice spent time on both the offensive and defensive line with the Patriots in 2020. Guice played in 10 games for the Patriots. He finished with 31 tackles, good enough for three tackles per game. He totaled 17 tackles for loss and five sacks.

Linebacker Peyton Dicks also played in 10 games for the Patriots this season. He finished with 85 tackles from the linebacker position, good enough for 8.5 tackles per game. He finished the season with nine tackles for loss.

Guice and the Dicks made up a Patriot defense that held opponents to just 13 points per game this season.

The Patriot defense finished with two shutouts, both coming in back-to-back weeks. In the season’s first three games, Guice, Dicks and the Patriot defense held opponents to a total of 12 points.

Both played pivotal roles in Pike’s run to their third state championship and first since the 2009 season.

Following the season both Guice and Dicks were named to the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s All-State team. Both players were named to the first team.

Both players will join a Pirate team that finished the 2019 season with an 8-2 record.

The Pirates compete in the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference along with seven other programs.

The Pirates are coached by Kiyoshi Harris.