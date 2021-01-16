Patriots defeat Valiant Cross on Thursday night

The Pike Liberal Arts Patriots never trailed in their 58-32 win over Valiant Cross on Thursday night.

It was the second time this week the two schools met with the Patriots winning both games. Through the 13 games this season the Patriots are 11-2.

The Patriots scored 33 first half points on Thursday night. The defense held Valiant Cross to just 10 points in the opening 16 minutes.

The Patriots had five different players score in the second half and they outscored Valiant Cross 25-22 to secure the win.

Jay Taylor scored eight first half points and finished with 13 points. Tre Holmes also finished with 13 points for the Patriots and Austin Cross had 12. Mario Davenport also finished in double figures with 10 points. Drew Nelson, Jeff Knotts and Peyton Jacobs each finished with five points.

The Patriots will be back in action Saturday when they host Ezekiel. The Patriots will also celebrate senior night on Saturday.