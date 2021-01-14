Trojans return home to take on Georgia Southern

After a long layoff the Troy women’s basketball team returns to Trojan Arena on Friday evening to take on Georgia Southern.

The Trojans last played on January 2 when they hosted Appalachian State. After losing the first game of the series on Friday, the Trojans rebounded on Saturday and defeated the Mountaineers 85-65.

The Trojans are 1-1 in conference play and 5-4 overall heading into their contest with the Eagles.

The Trojans average 85 points per game heading into Friday’s action, highest in the Sun Belt Conference. Although they are scoring a lot of points, the Trojans have allowed league high 76 points per game.

Five Trojan players average double digits in scoring led by senior Alexus Dye, who is averaging 18 points per game. Felmas Koranga, in four games is averaging 13 points per game, Tyasia Moore is averaging 12 points per game and Tiyah Johnson is right behind her averaging 11.8 points. Janiah Sandifer is averaging 10 points per contest.

The Eagles come to Trojan Arena with a 6-5 overall record and a 2-2 record in SBC play. They are coming off a series split with Appalachian State. After defeating the Mountaineers 87-56 last Friday, they fell to App. State 70-58 on Saturday.

A’Tyanna Gaulden leads the Eagles averaging 11.3 points per game.

The Eagles are averaging 78 points per game, third highest in the conference, while their defense is allowing 68 points per game (10th most in the SBC).

Friday and Saturday’s game will be the 18th and 19th meeting between the two schools. Troy leads the series 15-2 and they have won 15 straight including seven in a row at home.

Friday’s game will begin at 6 p.m. The series will conclude on Saturday beginning at 4 p.m.