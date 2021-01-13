Troy City Council passes two resolutions in first meeting of 2021

The Troy City Council held It’s first meeting of 2021 on Tuesday and passed two resolutions including an Engineering Service Agreement with Schweitzer Engineering and Professional Services Agreement with Skipper Consulting, INC.

Schweitzer Engineering is a company that makes the electrical controls in all of the substations in Troy.

On Henderson Highway, near the industrial substation, Schweitzer will provide a new program that will quickly restore power after a power outage at plants including Wiley Sanders and KW Plastics.

The plants will receive power from three different lines. If one of the lines goes down, certain switches will close, while others will open allowing the power to be restored in a few seconds. A similar program has been used at Troy Regional Medical Center.

The Council also passed a resolution that will allow Skipper Consulting to do a road study on John H. Witherington Drive and Oak Park. The study will include when peak traffic times are throughout the day.

The Troy City Council also approved appointments including: