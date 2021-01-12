Eagles remain focused despite another lengthy break

The Goshen Eagles boys basketball team has played in just two games this season. On Monday they heard the unfortunate news that that they won’t be playing again until at least February.

Pike County Schools announced on Monday that they will transition to virtual learning beginning Tuesday and that all extra curricular activities are temporarily suspended.

“The kids were upset and disappointed, especially because of the timing” head coach Darius Davis said. “It was right in the middle of our area play and it’s disappointing.”

The Eagles are just two games into their schedule. They have dropped both games to Luverne and Brantley and were eager to get the 2021 portion of their schedule off to a strong start. Instead they are going to have to focus on staying motivated so when they do get back on the court they are able to hit the ground running.

“I told them I want them to keep watching film,” Davis said. “I want them to look at some of the things they can improve on. Watching a lot film, learning all the plays. I just want them to stay prepared mentally during this time.

“As soon as we get the chance to go back we have to get prepared and stay focused. I have talked to the guys and I have told them to stay focused and prepared.”

It has not been a challenge just for the basketball team. Not only is this coach Davis’ first year with the team, it’s his first year as a head coach.

“It’s challenging,” Davis said. “I have been getting a lot of phone calls from coaches wondering when we were going to be playing. Keeping things organized and being prepared has been a challenge. But, I feel like I am up for the challenge.”

Pike County Schools will reevaluate things at the end of the month, until then, coach Davis will continue to get updates and hopefully have a better idea soon of when his players can get back on the court.

“I don’t know right now, but I will be getting updates,” Davis said. “The school and my administrators are going to let me know what’s going on.”