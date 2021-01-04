Smith commits to another year at Troy

B.J. Smith became the latest Troy Trojan senior to announce that he will be coming back to play next fall.

The fifth-year senior announced his intensions to return this weekend.

“We have unfinished business to complete in the fall,” the senior running back said in a post on Twitter. “2021 is going to be a movie. Troy U, see y’all in the fall.”

The fifth-year running back will take advantage of an extra year of eligibility given to all student athletes by the NCAA due to the effects of COVID-19.

In limited action in 2020, Smith saw action in nine games. Smith rushed for 277 yards on 73 carries. He had three rushing touchdowns. He caught 26 passes for 227 yards.

In his five seasons with the Trojans, Smith has a total of 359 carries and 1,831 yards with 19 touchdowns. As a receiver, Smith 41 catches for 385 yards.

Smith joins offensive teammates Dylan Bradshaw and Reggie Todd to announce they were coming back for one more season.